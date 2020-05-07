Adrian had an argument with his mother after which he drove off

Barely reaching the break pedal and with 5 USD (Dh18) in his pocket to “buy a Lamborghini”, a five-year-old was caught driving on a highway in Utah, US.

The driver, identified as Adrian took his family’s car, and was only caught when police stopped him on the road.

A patrolman spotted the SUV driving across lanes at the speed of 50km/h and issued a traffic stop, which the driver obeyed.

As the cop approached the vehicle, he was shocked to discover the child behind the wheel, who said he was on his way to buy a Lamborghini, US media reports stated.

The boy told police that he had left home after his mother refused to buy him the luxury vehicle, which sparked an argument.

The Utah Highway Patrol, @UTHighwayPatrol, posted a picture of the incident on Twitter.

“One of our troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age five, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15.”

"He decided he'd take the car and go to California to buy one himself," Utah Highway Patrol explained in another tweet.

"He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet,” the post read.

The police also posted dash camera footage on YouTube, which shows the vehicle weaving slightly in traffic before getting pulled over at the police signal.

While many social media users found the incident hilarious and made jokes, many raised concerns over his parents failing to stop him.

Tweep @BenjaminERogers wrote: "This kid is a legend. I will be eagerly watching his upcoming career as a criminal, or millionaire, or both."