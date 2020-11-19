Washington: A recount being conducted by Georgia is not likely to change the result that gave Democrat Joe Biden a victory in the southern state in the November 3 US presidential election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told CNN on Wednesday.
“We’re finishing up, waiting for a few more counties to get back to us — some of the large counties — but I don’t believe at the end of the day it’ll change the total results,” Raffensperger said.
Officials are on track to finish the recount by the end of the day on Wednesday, a senior official said.
Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, said in a video call with journalists that the state aims to make public results of the recount on Thursday.