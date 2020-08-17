Rev. Eduard Perrone says he wants to be reinstated

Father Eduard Perrone talks to a reporter in Warren, Mich., on Friday, June 7, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Detroit: A Detroit priest who said he was defamed by a police officer in an investigation of alleged sexual abuse has settled a lawsuit against her for $125,000.

The Rev. Eduard Perrone said he doesn't care about the money but wants to be reinstated at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, known as Assumption Grotto, a Catholic church he had led for 25 years until he was removed by the Detroit Archdiocese in 2019.

"It's been a long, slow wait,'' Perrone told the Detroit Free Press. "I've been ousted from my parish for 13 months, and I'm very anxious to get back.''

A former altar boy accused Perrone of assaulting him decades ago, according to a report by Nancy LePage, a Macomb County sheriff's detective who specializes in child sex crimes.

Perrone, 72, denied the allegation and hasn't been charged with a crime. He filed a lawsuit against LePage, saying she defamed him.

The county recently settled it for $125,000 after a panel of lawyers reviewed the case, a common step in Detroit-area lawsuits.

County attorney John Schapka said there was no wrongdoing by LePage. He said the case was settled to avoid a larger jury verdict and other costs.

"There was a victim who made representations to her," Schapka said. "And just like every other police investigation, where they write down what they're told - that's it. That's what happened here. And the victim later changed his mind, for whatever reason.''

Meanwhile, Perrone's service as a priest is in the hands of the Vatican, said Ned McGrath, an archdiocese spokesman.