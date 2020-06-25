The teen's mother shared the clip on Facebook that has been viewed over 2 million times

A “mischievous” teenager included unusual ‘additional instructions’ on his online order and being a good sport, a delivery woman followed all of them. The youngster’s mother shared a video of the woman carrying them out, leaving the internet thoroughly entertained and praising the worker.

Lynn Staffieri from Delaware, US was surprised to see a video recorded on her doorbell camera.

In the clip that Staffieri shared on her Facebook page on June 15, an Amazon employee wearing a facemask is heard saying ‘Abracadabra’ after leaving the package on the porch before running back to her van quickly.

“Thank you to this great Amazon delivery woman! Apparently, my youngest son, had put some 'additional instructions' for delivery and she went along with it. It made us smile even though my son should not have done that, so I apologise for that. I do appreciate that the driver looked closely enough at the instructions though because I know a lot of people wouldn't,” the caption of the post read.

She added a screenshot of the request that had been filled by her 13-year-old son that read: “Knock on the door 3 times and scream Abracadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away.”

The video has been shared over 27,000 times and viewed over 2 million times. Many praised the delivery woman and asked the company to give her a reward.

Facebook user Emily IsBell wrote: “Now that’s one incredible employee. Make her employee of the month.”

Dawn Czerniak Hogan posted: "Give that girl a raise and a promotion! She’s a keeper!”

“It was just the first thing that came to mind, and I thought it would be funny to hear someone say that,” Jacob Staffieri, the teenager who made the request was quoted as saying by CNN.