How does it work?

Under the new policy, noncitizens who have been in the US at least 10 years as of June 17 and are legally married to American citizens are eligible for the streamlined legal status, subject to case-by-case approval by the Department of Homeland Security.

Those approved will have three years to apply for permanent residency and will be eligible for work permits during that time. Anyone deemed a security threat is not eligible.

The White House estimates that the policy will protect around 500,000 spouses of US citizens.

An estimated 50,000 children and stepchildren under 21 will also be eligible. DHS will begin taking applications later this summer.

Administration officials, speaking to reporters Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the policy before its unveiling, touted the move as an effort to keep immigrant families together.

Under current law, many undocumented spouses of US citizens are forced to leave the country and wait abroad, sometimes indefinitely, while seeking permanent residence. That barrier deters many from trying, one administration official said.

The administration is also unveiling policies Tuesday to help people in the DACA program to obtain high-skilled worker visas. Officials called on Congress to pass immigration legislation that would provide broader, long-term protections.

Biden is balancing what polls show is a rising worry among independent voters about chaos at the border against his progressive flank, as well as Latino voters, a bloc that polls show Trump has made inroads with.

The issue is particularly salient in Arizona and Nevada — two key battleground states in the races for both the presidency and the Senate — which feature some of the nation’s highest concentrations of Hispanic voters, according to the Pew Research Center.