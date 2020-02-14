'I cannot do my job ... with a constant background commentary': Bill Barr

Attorney General Bill Barr and President Donald Trump. Image Credit: New York Times

Washington: US Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of hampering the work of the Justice Department, urging him to stop tweeting about ongoing judicial cases.

“I have a problem with some of the tweets,” Barr said in an interview with ABC News, adding: “I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.”