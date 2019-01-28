A senior American official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss negotiations that were still continuing, said that the Taliban delegation had asked for time to confer with their leadership about the US insistence that the insurgents talk with the Afghan government and agree to a cease-fire as part of any finalised deal. The official said they had made it clear to the Taliban that all the issues discussed were "interconnected" as part of a "package deal" that he likened to a Russian nesting doll. The official's account was supported by details that have been leaked by some Taliban and Western officials in recent days.