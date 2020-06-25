The woman wants to get the goats registered at the American Dairy Goat Association

A woman in Florida was not kidding when she said she wanted to get a paternity test on her goats and is now suing the seller for it!

Kris Hedstrom filed the lawsuit against her neighbour, Heather Dayner, in May seeking DNA tests for the goats she bought from her. Hedstrom paid Dayner $900 (Dh3,305) for five dwarf goats in December.

It was reported that the lawsuit states that Hedstrom believed the goats — Bella, Gigi, Rosie, Zelda and Margoat — could be registered with the American Dairy Goat Association, a non-profit organisation that is dedicated to dairy goats and records goat pedigrees.

Registered goats have higher values than unregistered goats.

According to media reports, Dayner, who has been selling goats at Baxter Lane Farm for about 10 years, usually provides information to her customers so they can get their goats registered.

Dayner said that the father goat was registered with the association. However, US media reports stated that Hedstrom's application was rejected because Dayner is not an active member.

Proving paternity would require about 40 of the father goat's hair follicles for a DNA test, so Hedstrom wrote to Dayner a letter requesting the DNA, in February.

Dayner offered to refund the money in exchange for the goats.

She said Hedstrom called police on her for three months straight and has trespassed on her farm. The county sheriff has visited the property at least three times in the last few months.

Dayner said she didn't hear anything else from Hedstrom till the lawsuit was filed.

