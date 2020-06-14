1 of 5
- It was party time this weekend for the gorillas at London Zoo - complete with treats like nuts, leeks and broccoli to eat and bunting in their treehouses - as they got ready to see visitors for the first time in nearly three months.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 5
The zoo, located in Regent's Park, closed in March as the country went into coronavirus lockdown. It opens again on Monday, albeit with restrictions such as limits on visitor numbers, one-way routes and paw-print markers to ensure social distancing.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 5
The zoo, which says its nearly 200-year history makes it the world's oldest scientific zoo, normally closes just once a year, on Christmas Day. Staff laid on a little celebration for the gorillas to mark the reopening.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 5
The zoo, which says its nearly 200-year history makes it the world's oldest scientific zoo, normally closes just once a year, on Christmas Day. Staff laid on a little celebration for the gorillas to mark the reopening.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 5
Gorilla Mjukuu and her infants Gernot and Alika look at rainbow bunting that is hung in celebration in the gorilla enclosure ahead of the reopening of London Zoo, after an extended lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
Image Credit: Reuters