At one point, he scoffed at the notion that he was making money from the presidency, calling the job a “loser” financially. Still, he rejected any speculation that he might not run for re-election next year. “I love this job,” he said. And he said he did not think he would face a challenger for the Republican presidential nomination, even though several candidates are mulling a race. “I don’t see it,” he said. “I have great support in the party.”