Washington: A day after ace golfer Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title and 15th major tournament in a rousing resurrection of his career, US President Donald Trump said that he would give him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump made the announcement on a Twitter post on Monday, but did not give any other details, reports The New York Times.

"Because of his incredible success and comeback in sports (golf) and, more important, life, I will be presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom," the President tweeted.

On Sunday, the golf icon won his fifth Masters, the first major of the season played this week at the Augusta National course in Georgia, 14 years after his first victory in 2005. His earlier Masters victories came in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honour and is awarded to those who make outstanding contributions to national security or national interest, world peace, culture or other public or private endeavours.

The medal has been awarded since 1963, and is typically given to a dozen or fewer people each year.

Over the years numerous sports figures have received it, especially under the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Trump.

Last year Babe Ruth, Roger Staubach and Alan Page were awarded Presidential Medals of Freedom.

Woods will not be the first golfer to get the award; Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus were honoured in consecutive years in the mid-2000s, and Charles Sifford, the first African-American to play on the PGA Tour, was honoured in 2014.

Woods has a longstanding relationship with Trump, an avid golfer. They own property near each other in Florida and have golfed together a number of times, both before and after Trump became President.