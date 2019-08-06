Washington: President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in the United States on Monday, in Washington's latest move against President Nicolas Maduro.
The order affects "all property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person."
These assets "are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in," the order said.