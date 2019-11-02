O’Rourke said his campaign did not have ‘means to move forward successfully’

Beto O'Rourke Image Credit: AP

US President Donald Trump has ridiculed Beto O’Rourke just hours after the Democratic presidential hopeful ended his campaign. The president used a profanity to describe his rival and said he “quit like a dog”.

O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, was highly critical of Trump after a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso in August. He called the bloodshed a “consequence” of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.