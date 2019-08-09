Retired Vice Admiral Joseph Maguire. Image Credit: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his respected Deputy Director of National Intelligence was resigning, the latest chapter in a broad reshuffle at the top of the country’s spy agencies.

Sue Gordon spent a quarter-century in the CIA before becoming second-in-command to outgoing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and was in line to serve as acting director.

“Sue Gordon is a great professional with a long and distinguished career. I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats,” Trump added.

oseph MaguireMinutes later Trump tweeted that Joseph Maguire, a retired US Navy vice-admiral and the current Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), would replace Gordon.

“I have no doubt he will do a great job!” Trump said.

Trump praised the 67-year-old’s “long and distinguished” military career, during which he served as commanding officer of SEAL Team 2 and led the Naval Special Warfare Center.

But the departure of another seasoned, independent-minded senior official in Gordon will be seen as a blow to an intelligence community already uneasy about Coats leaving.

Gordon enjoyed support on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill, but critics say Trump is suspicious of career officials in an establishment he has long hoped to reshape in his own image.

Mark Warner, the Democratic vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, described Gordon’s departure as “a real loss” to the intelligence community and the country.

Backlash

“President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is seemingly incapable of hearing facts that contradict his own views,” Warner said in a statement.

“The mission of the intelligence community is to speak truth to power. Yet in pushing out two dedicated public servants in as many weeks, once again the president has shown that he has no problem prioritizing his political ego even if it comes at the expense of our national security.”

Federal law dictates that if the director of national intelligence leaves, the deputy should serve as acting director.

Trump announced last month he would nominate Republican congressman John Ratcliffe to replace Coats in the permanent role but he withdrew from consideration last week amid questions over his credentials.

The staunch Trump loyalist received only tepid support from key Republicans, and a backlash from Democrats worried about the politicization of the intelligence community.

Coats did not see eye-to-eye with Trump on a range of issues while serving as the official who oversees and coordinates the CIA, the National Security Agency and 15 other US intelligence bodies.

“It has been a privilege serving with Sue Gordon to lead... the intelligence community over these past two years. She is a visionary leader who has made an enormous impact on the IC over the more than three decades she has served,” Coats said in a statement.