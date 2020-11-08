Washington: It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia's Four Seasons but a briefing by Donald Trump's lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop.
The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing Saturday to announce an imminent "lawyers" news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia.
Trump quickly clarified, however, saying the "big press conference" would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of Pennsylvania's biggest city.
Trump's tweets also prompted the similarly named luxury hotel to distance itself from the president's event.
"To clarify, President Trump's press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia," management tweeted ahead of the press conference.
"It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping - no relation with the hotel."