GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump casts doubt on press secretary Katie Zacharia's future

Trump suggests Zacharia may step down after harsh coverage

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
President Donald Trump is followed by White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia (L) as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House on October 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Alaska to headline a rally for incumbent Sen.
President Donald Trump is followed by White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia (L) as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House on October 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Alaska to headline a rally for incumbent Sen.
AFP

President Donald Trump signalled that his embattled new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, may be on her way out - a mere week after he picked her for the post.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn as he left for a rally in Georgia, Trump said he'd spoken to Zacharia and that he felt she didn't deserve what he called negative media coverage.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Recounting what was said in that conversation, the president added, "I told her, 'I think you're better off being happy.'"

"We're talking about -- I want her to have a good life. I don't want her to have a life like she's led the last three days," Trump said.

He added, "I said, 'Katie, do you need this? I don't think you need this.'"

The president said he'd make a final determination later, perhaps after his campaign travel, adding, "When I get back, we're gonna talk."

He also said, "I told Katie, in my opinion, she was treated very unfairly."

Trump noted that Zacharia has been "brutalized by the media."

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpAmerica

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia arrives with President Donald Trump at Glacier Park International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Kalispell, Mont.

Trump press secy Katie Zacharia defends ‘lawyer’ title

2m read
White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia (L) joins US President Donald Trump as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House on October 13, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Trump press secretary Katie Zacharia faces scrutiny

4m read
Katie Zacharia

Trump appoints Katie Zacharia as press secretary

2m read
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Columbus Day celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 9, 2026.

Trump taps Katie Zacharia for press secretary

1m read