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Could Nicki Minaj trade rap for politics? Speculation sparks over White House Press Secretary role

Trump aides float Nicki Minaj for Press Secretary in unlikely political twist

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
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Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
AFP-EUGENE GOLOGURSKY

In an unexpected political twist, the Grammy-nominated rapper Nicky Minaj has been floated as a possible replacement for Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary, according to a report by TMZ.

The unusual suggestion comes amid reported changes within Donald Trump’s White House communications team, following Zacharia’s exit.

While no formal appointment has been announced, the exchange involving senior Trump aides, the White House’s official social media account and Minaj herself has fuelled speculation about the rapper taking on an unlikely political role.

The speculation began after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of Minaj praising US President Donald Trump’s international policies while aboard Air Force One.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” Cheung wrote on X.

The White House’s official X account added to the intrigue by responding with an eyes emoji, while Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz invited Minaj’s famously loyal fan base into the conversation.

“Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??” he asked.

And Minaj wasn't exactly staying out of the conversation.

The rapper responded with an American flag emoji and a grinning face with sweat emoji, suggesting she was amused by the unexpected career proposition.

According to TMZ, there has been no official indication that Minaj is being seriously considered for the position.

For now, the idea appears to be more playful political chatter than a formal job offer.

Meanwhile, Minaj seemed far more fascinated by her experience aboard Air Force One. She shared a video on X showing off the presidential aircraft’s spacious interiors, clearly impressed by her surroundings.

Whether this is simply a cheeky exchange between Trump’s team and the rapper or the beginning of an unlikely political chapter remains to be seen.

But one thing is certain: the idea of Nicki Minaj fielding questions from the White House press corps would make for quite the spectacle.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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