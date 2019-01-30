After he had taken office, Trump was ridiculed when he was photographed with a classified information lockbag under a pile of papers on the Resolute Desk with a key dangling from the lock. Trump has presided over photo-ops at which he has left his stagenotes in plain view. He has waved private letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with some words visible to cameras. And he has displayed official documents, including an accord with Kim in Singapore last June, that disclosed details that aides had yet to publicly disseminate - prompting reporters to break news by examining news photographs of the documents.