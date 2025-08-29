GOLD/FOREX
Trump administration announces a $825 million arms sale to Ukraine

Sale was announced as Russia continues to step up attacks on Ukraine

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Soldiers fire a mortar towards positions of Russian troops near Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
AP

Washington: The Trump administration has approved a $825 million arms sale to Ukraine that will include extended-range missiles and related equipment to boost its defensive capabilities as US efforts to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia appear stalled.

The State Department announced Thursday that it had notified Congress of the sale of extended-range attack munition missiles and navigation systems for Ukraine. The sale will cover 3,350 ERAM missiles, 3,350 GPS units, along with components, spare parts and other accessories, as well as training and technical support.

It said Ukraine would use funding from NATO allies Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway in addition to U.S. foreign military financing to pay for the equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the department said in a statement.

The sale was announced as Russia continues to step up attacks on Ukraine even after President Donald Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this month to press for a negotiated settlement to the three-year-old conflict.

The US in July announced two other proposed weapons sales to Ukraine. One worth $322 million to enhance its air defense capabilities and provide armored combat vehicles and another worth $330 million for air defense systems as well as the maintenance, repair and overhaul of self-propelled artillery vehicles.

