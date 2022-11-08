Dubai: The UAE Embassy in the Washington has issued an advisory to UAE nationals in Florida about Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to strengthen more before slamming the state’s east coast early Thursday.
The embassy has urged the Emirati citizens to follow the safety regulations issued by the authorities and urged them to contact the embassy in case of emergency.
In case of emergency, UAE citizens can contact the embassy on the number - 0012024315530.
Storm Nicole, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 km per hour), was located about 385 miles (615 km) northwest of the Bahamas as it moved west toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Tuesday morning.
With the storm expected to strengthen throughout the day as it traveled at 8 mph toward Florida, some 18 million people along the state's Atlantic coast were under NHC issued watches and warnings.
On its forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and move near or over the islands on Wednesday before it approaches the east coast of Florida later in the day.
Nicole's center was then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia on Thursday, the NHC said, warning of dangerous storm surge along with heavy winds and strong rains.
Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida's southwestern Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September, before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of central part of the state. Forecasters said heavy rain could fall on areas still recovering from Ian's flooding.