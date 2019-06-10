The oak tree died during its quarantine period, says source

Emmanuel Macron joined Donald Trump to throw handfuls of soil on the roots of a young oak tree. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: The photo of Donald Trump and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, planting an oak tree in the garden of the White House symbolised the friendship shown by the two leaders.

But relations between them have since frayed - over issues ranging from Iran to trade - and the tree, a diplomatic source said this week, did not survive.

It was a symbolic gesture: the tree came from a northern French forest where 2,000 US Marines died during the First World War.

But a few days later, the tree was nowhere to be seen, having disappeared into quarantine.

"It is a quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported into the US," Gerard Araud, then the French ambassador to America, wrote on Twitter, adding that it would be replanted later.