4 people were killed when a construction crane crashed down onto cars in Seattle

Police investigate the scene of a construction crane collapse near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Seattle. Several people died and others were injured when a construction crane on the new Google Seattle campus collapsed Saturday, pinning cars underneath. Image Credit: Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP

SEATTLE: Four people were killed when a construction crane crashed down onto cars on one of Seattle's busiest streets.

The crane that fell from a building on Google's new Seattle campus Saturday afternoon struck six cars on Mercer Street near Interstate 5 in the South Lake Union area.

Fire Chief Harold Scoggins says one female and three males had died by the time firefighters had arrived.

Authorities say two of the dead were ironworkers who had been inside the crane while the other two were people were in cars.