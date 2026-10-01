Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike taken to hospital after failed execution

It would have been the first execution of a woman in Tennessee in more than 200 years
Washington, United States: Lawyers for Christa Pike said Wednesday night the state of Tennessee "failed to carry out a lawful execution" and the 50-year-old convicted murderer was "being treated at a nearby hospital."
"The concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: Difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy," her attorneys said in a statement, adding her condition is unknown.