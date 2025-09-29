According to the Associated Press, the body was discovered Sunday morning while the aircraft was being serviced at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Maintenance workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport discovered the body of a suspected stowaway inside the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines aircraft that had recently arrived from Europe, police said.

In a statement, the airport expressed its sadness over the incident and pledged full support for the investigation. American Airlines said it was cooperating with law enforcement and referred questions to police.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the individual, the cause of death, and the exact origin of the flight. Neither the airline nor police have provided further details.

Experts note that most stowaways hiding in aircraft wheel wells do not survive the journey because of freezing temperatures and lack of oxygen at high altitudes.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

