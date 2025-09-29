GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Stowaway found dead in landing gear of American Airlines flight at Charlotte Airport

Maintenance crew made the discovery during routine inspection; investigation underway

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Investigators are working to determine the identity of the individual and the cause of death.
Investigators are working to determine the identity of the individual and the cause of death.
AP

Maintenance workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport discovered the body of a suspected stowaway inside the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines aircraft that had recently arrived from Europe, police said.

According to the Associated Press, the body was discovered Sunday morning while the aircraft was being serviced at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the individual, the cause of death, and the exact origin of the flight. Neither the airline nor police have provided further details.

In a statement, the airport expressed its sadness over the incident and pledged full support for the investigation. American Airlines said it was cooperating with law enforcement and referred questions to police.

Experts note that most stowaways hiding in aircraft wheel wells do not survive the journey because of freezing temperatures and lack of oxygen at high altitudes.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
AmericaAviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Curiosity or dare? Afghan teen survives 36,000-ft flight in landing gear, deported from Delhi

Afghan boy hides in plane landing gear, lands in India

2m read
KLM ground crew members gather during a work stoppage at Schiphol Amsterdam Airport on September 10, 2025, due to dissatisfaction with a collective labor agreement KLM reached with three other unions.

Schiphol Airport strike: Flight cancellations possible

2m read
Illustrative image.

Panic as IndiGo jet with Dimple Yadav aborts takeoff

2m read
The aircraft was forced to skid along the tarmac on its left main gear, nose gear, and right engine casing.

WestJet flight's terrifying landing caught on video

1m read