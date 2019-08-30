This photo provided by Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island shows a two-headed Loggerhead sea turtle. Image Credit: AP

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina: A group that monitors sea turtles in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has reported finding a two-headed Loggerhead hatchling.

News outlets report Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island says the hatchling was found alive Tuesday and released into the ocean.

The group's leader, marine biologist Amber Kuehn, says a genetic mutation caused the second head on the turtle, since named Squirt and Crush.