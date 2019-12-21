Carnival said there was no impact on seaworthiness of either ship or their itineraries

Carnival Glory cruise ship crashes into Carnival Legend at Cozumel cruise port, Mexico December 20, 2019 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. Matthew Bruin via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT: MATTHEW BRUIN. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Image Credit: Matthew Bruin via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY: Six people were injured Friday when two enormous cruise ships operated by US-based Carnival collided off Mexico’s Caribbean coast, the company said.

“Oh my God!” a man can be heard saying in a dramatic video of the Carnival Glory crashing into the Carnival Legend as it docked at the popular island resort of Cozumel.

“Someone could have died!” he said.

Videos posted online show the 290-metre Glory slowly arcing through the azure water off Cozumel toward the 294-metre Legend, then making impact with a loud boom.

The Legend’s massive bow then scraped along the back of the Glory, leaving the tip of the other ship’s stern a mangled jumble of wreckage.

“Carnival Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already docked,” the company said in a statement.

“Six guests with minor injuries have presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical centre for evaluation.”

Carnival said it was still assessing the damage, but insisted there was no impact on the seaworthiness of either ship or their itineraries.

“We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” it said.