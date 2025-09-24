Simple habits for a long life: Lessons from a 102-year-old for Barack Obama

Susan's tips prove it's never too late, and with this viral moment, her wisdom reaches far
Barack Obama shared a sweet moment on X with a 102-year-old woman named Susan.
The former US president posted a video of their chat, where he asked about her secret to staying fit and sharp at her age.
Susan's easy tips have spread fast online, touching many hearts and starting talks on health.
In the clip, Obama kneels down to hold Susan's hands.
He says, "It's nice to see you," and she replies with joy. She's in a wheelchair but full of life.
Obama asks, "What do you eat so that I can look as good as you in a few years?"
Susan laughs and shares her daily eats: greens, cornbread, and bacon each morning.
Obama jokes: "I'm sure that's what the doctor ordered."
He ends with a kiss on her cheek, and Susan thanks him.
The meet-up happened at a spot with a Jefferson Society sign in the back.
Susan's advice is plain and real. Greens give key nutrients for health.
Cornbread adds comfort and carbs. Bacon brings flavour, though docs say watch the fat.
But at 102, Susan proves balance works. She credits good genes too, but her habits shine.
This mix of food and good cheer shows long life comes from small, steady steps.
The post blew up quick. It got over 24 million views and tens of thousands of shares in days. Fans called it "heartwarming" and a "boost of hope."
One user said, "Listen to her eats!"
Another noted Obama's kind way, saying it's what leaders should show. In tough times, this clip reminds us of simple joys and human links.Experts agree with parts of Susan's plan.
Eat fresh veggies for vitamins. Stay active in mind and body. Keep a bright view. But add walks, sleep, and friends.
Susan's story fits with blue zones, where folks live long on plant foods, family, and fun.
Obama's share sparks us to think on our habits. At any age, small changes can help. Eat well, smile more, connect with others.
Susan's tips prove it's never too late. Thanks to this viral moment, her wisdom reaches far.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox