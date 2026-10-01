Senate punts bill to permanently ban Chinese cars until after midterm elections

WASHINGTON: Legislation to permanently ban the sale of Chinese vehicles in the United States stalled out on Wednesday as senators struggled to seal an agreement, virtually guaranteeing that the bill will have to wait until after the November elections.

The bipartisan bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, aims to prevent China’s auto industry from gaining a foothold in the US market.

It would ban the import, manufacture and sale of internet-connected vehicles, software and hardware linked to China or other foreign adversaries, including Russia and North Korea.

Chinese automakers are already effectively banned from selling or building vehicles in the US under a policy put into place by the Biden administration, but senators are hoping to more permanently shut the door.