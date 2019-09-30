Many runners and officials tried to give man CPR and first-aid, but were unsuccesful

Independence, Kansas: A runner has been killed by lightning as he was about to finish a 50 kilometer (31.07 mile) race in southeast Kansas.

Organizers of the FlatRock race said in a Facebook post that 33-year-old Thomas Stanley, of Andover, was struck Saturday while competing in the race at the Elk City State Park, which is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

KSN-TV reports that Race Director Carolyn Robinson says many runners and officials tried to give Stanley CPR and first-aid, but were unsuccessful. Robinson says his wife was presented the medal he would have received. The couple had three children.