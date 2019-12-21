Dad treated at a hospital for wounds that are not considered life-threatening

A 3-year-old Erie boy shot his sleeping father in the buttocks with a gun he found in their Pennsylvania home, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Erie, when the child found a loaded, small-caliber handgun and fired it at his 26-year-old father. The dad was being treated at a hospital for wounds that are not considered life-threatening. His name has not been released.

It's not clear how the child found the handgun, authorities said. Two other children in the house at the time were not injured.