Inside the life and times of CNN founder Ted Turner

Media pioneer behind 24-hour news revolution remembered worldwide
Ted Turner, the brash, visionary entrepreneur who revolutionized global journalism by launching the world’s first 24-hour television news network, has died at the age of 87, CNN announced Wednesday.
Turner, founder of CNN, transformed how the world consumed breaking news when he launched the cable news channel in 1980 despite widespread skepticism from television executives who doubted audiences would watch news around the clock. The gamble changed media forever.
Here's his life and times:
Born Robert Edward Turner III in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 19, 1938, Turner inherited his father’s billboard business before building a media empire through local television stations, sports franchises, and cable broadcasting.
A keen sailor, he captained the yacht Courageous to win the prestigious America's Cup in 1977. Ted Turner, center, is carried off by his crew following a news conference after his vessel Courageous won the Americas Cup sailing race, Sept. 19, 1977, in Newport, R.I. At right is Bill Ficker, skipper of cup winner Intrepid in 1970.
Beyond broadcasting, Turner became known for his philanthropy and environmental advocacy. He's a key United Nations supporter. He pledged $1 billion to the United Nations in 1997, one of the largest charitable commitments ever made by an individual, and later founded the United Nations Foundation. He was also a major supporter of environmental conservation, nuclear disarmament, and public health initiatives. He also co-founded Ted's Montana Grill, a chain in 2002 to promote the consumption of bison meat. Ted Turner also founded WTBS, known as the “Superstation,” which expanded nationwide and helped pioneer the modern cable television model.
In 1970, he bought a struggling Atlanta UHF station, turning it into a "superstation" (WTCG, later TBS) by using satellite technology to beam content nationwide in 1976.
On June 1, 1980, he launched Cable News Network (CNN), transforming news into a 24-hour service. He went on to become vice chairman of media conglomerate Time Warner but quit in 2003 and is no longer involved in running the company. CNN upended established broadcasting with its dedication to around-the-clock breaking news and shot to global recognition with its coverage of the Gulf War in 1990-91.
Over the decades, CNN became synonymous with live global coverage, from the Challenger disaster and Gulf War to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the September 11 attacks. Turner’s aggressive vision helped redefine television journalism and established cable news as a dominant force in politics, culture, and international affairs.
Ted Turner created TNT, Cartoon Network (using the Hanna-Barbera library), and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).
Though controversial, outspoken, and often unconventional, Turner’s influence on modern media was undeniable. His creation of CNN reshaped journalism into a real-time global enterprise and permanently altered the rhythm of modern news.
He was married and divorced three times, most famously to actor Jane Fonda (1991–2001). US actress Jane Fonda (right) arrives on September 30, 1992 with husband Ted Turner at the first Annual Environmental Awards in Hollywood.
In 2018, Turner admitted that he was suffering from a form of dementia that leaves him exhausted and forgetful. Turner told CBS television in an interview at that that he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder. "It's a mild case of what people have as Alzheimer's. It's similar to that. But not nearly as bad. Alzheimer's is fatal," Turner told journalist Ted Koppel in an interview to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning." Turner's office confirmed the diagnosis to Reuters.