Inside the life and times of CNN founder Ted Turner

In 2018, Turner admitted that he was suffering from a form of dementia that leaves him exhausted and forgetful. Turner told CBS television in an interview at that that he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder. "It's a mild case of what people have as Alzheimer's. It's similar to that. But not nearly as bad. Alzheimer's is fatal," Turner told journalist Ted Koppel in an interview to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning." Turner's office confirmed the diagnosis to Reuters.