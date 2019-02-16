Mueller's office said it agreed with a Justice Department calculation that Manafort should face "235 to 293 months, a fine range of $50,000 to $24,371,497.74 [Dh183,650 to Dh89,516,511.20], a term of supervised release of up to five years, restitution in the amount of $24,815,108.74, and forfeiture in the amount of $4,412,500," the filing said.