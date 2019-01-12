As the planet warms, models have proven an invaluable tool. It’s not enough to say the climate is changing — scientists want to know how it is going to change in the future. Yet these models are one of the preferred targets of climate change sceptics. They appeared to miss the so-called “global warming hiatus” between 1998 and 2013. At the time, scientists posed there wasn’t really a hiatus, but that the heat was simply building up in the oceans, or that there was a data collection issue. They were right, but that didn’t save the models from criticism.