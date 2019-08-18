Heritage Auctions said jersey was sold to a collector of American and sports artifacts

In this April 9, 2012, file photo, President Barack Obama plays basketball with former NBA basketball player Bruce Bowen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington. Image Credit: AP

Dallas: A basketball jersey believed to have been worn by former President Barack Obama while he was at a Honolulu prep school has sold at auction for $120,000.

Heritage Auctions said the jersey sold Saturday night in Dallas to a collector of American and sports artifacts who didn't wish to be identified.

The jersey was offered by Peter Noble, who was three years behind Obama at Punahou School. Noble, now 55 and living in Seattle, said the jersey was destined for the trash when he picked it up. Years later he saw an old photo of Obama wearing a No. 23 jersey while at school.

A Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama. Image Credit: AP

The auction house says details on the shirt match the one Obama is photographed wearing.