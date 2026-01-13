GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

New video shows the minutes before immigration officer fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis

Video filmed by a bystander posted Sunday by the US Department of Homeland Security

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Protesters gather outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Protesters gather outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn.
AP

A new video shows more of what happened before a federal immigration officer shot and killed a woman during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis, adding context to a shooting that has sparked national debate on whether the officer acted in self-defense or recklessly.

The video, which is 3:32 minutes long and was filmed by a bystander, was posted Sunday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on X. It shows federal officers and vehicles on a snowy street as a car horn blares on and off, with the sounds of whistles adding to the cacophony.

The camera swings to the left, showing a red SUV sitting perpendicular and blocking part of the road, the woman inside, Renee Good, pressing the horn repeatedly.

After over a minute, Good pulled the SUV back slightly, unblocking part of the road and appears to wave at cars to pass.

Two vehicles drive past her down the street.

Good's wife is seen outside the red SUV, but the video doesn’t clearly show where she was in the proceeding minutes.

Then, after a blare from sirens, a dark truck with a small flashing light pulls to a stop a few feet from Good's SUV. Two officers exit the truck and walk toward Good's car just before the video goes dark.

Bystander videos released last week, shot from multiple angles, show what happened next.

A video filmed by the officer who fired at Good shows one officer ask Good to get out of the car and another tries to open her door. The officer who is filming circles around to the front of the vehicle.

Good reverses briefly, which places the officer who is filming in front of the driver's side of the vehicle. Good then turns the steering wheel toward the passenger side as the officer on the driver's side says again, “get out of the car.” Almost simultaneously, her wife, standing on the passenger side and trying to open the door, shouts, “drive, baby, drive!”

Gunshots

The video veers up toward the sky and gunshots are heard.

Other footage of the shooting shows the officer who fired holstering his gun, then a few seconds of silence before Good's SUV crashes into a parked car.

A woman who appears to be Good's wife runs toward the crash, as the officer who fired walks in the same direction. Bystanders begin screaming.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The viral clip shows the caption: “POV: How my family thinks I make money.”

Viral video sparks legal action against woman in Oman

1m read
Flowers are seen at a protest and vigil after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis.

Fatal shooting by US ICE officer sparks protests

3m read
The show started well, and ended in chaos

Dynamite Kiss review: K-Drama ignites and then implodes

3m read
The vehicle vaulted over waiting cars.

Viral video: CCTV shows Mercedes soaring into the air

1m read