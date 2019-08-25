At least six people were rushed to the hospital after a lightning struck a tree at the East Lake Golf Club during the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup on Saturday. Image Credit: WSB-TV

At least six people were injured when lightning struck a 60-foot pine at the Tour Championship where they were taking cover from rain and showered them with debris on Saturday, Atlanta police said.

The third round of the season-ending PGA Tour event had been suspended for about 30 minutes because of storms in the area, and fans were instructed to seek shelter.

The strike hit the top of the tree just off the 16th tee and shattered the bark all the way to the bottom.