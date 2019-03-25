Washington: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 election found no evidence of conspiracy by President Donald Trump’s campaign to collude with Russia, the Justice Department said Sunday.
Mueller declined to rule on whether evidence showed Trump obstructed justice, according to a summary submitted to Congress by Attorney General Bill Barr.
“While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Barr cited Mueller’s report as saying.