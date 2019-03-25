President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla., en route to Washington. Image Credit: AP

West Palm Beach: President Donald Trump slammed the two-year probe into his links with Russia as “an illegal takedown that failed” on Sunday, and said he had been completely cleared by the results.

“It’s a shame our country had to go through this. To be honest, it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this,” he told reporters in Florida before boarding his plane to return to the White House.

Moments earlier, he tweeted: “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION.”