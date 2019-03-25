West Palm Beach: President Donald Trump slammed the two-year probe into his links with Russia as “an illegal takedown that failed” on Sunday, and said he had been completely cleared by the results.
“It’s a shame our country had to go through this. To be honest, it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this,” he told reporters in Florida before boarding his plane to return to the White House.
Moments earlier, he tweeted: “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION.”