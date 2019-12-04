Police say an autopsy showed no signs of foul play

Image Credit: Supplied

Farmington, Missouri: A Missouri man has been sentenced to probation for hiding his mom's corpse in a makeshift coffin and wooden vault in a storage shed after she died of what appear to be natural causes.

The Daily Journal reports that 52-year-old Nicholas McClure, of Farmington, also was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty last month to abandonment of a corpse.

Farmington police say Nydia McClure's other children contacted law enforcement on Nov. 14, 2017, after they were unable to contact her. McClure initially told officers the 85-year-old woman was traveling out of state. He later said his mother had died on Oct. 15, 2017.