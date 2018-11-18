The Bensadoun School and McGill are committed to equipping the next generation of retail leaders with the necessary tools and knowledge. A first cohort of students entered the Retail Management Concentration of the BCom program this fall. The PhD in Management with a specialization in Retail Management is set to admit its first students in the fall of 2019, and a specialized Masters of Management in Retail is scheduled for 2020. Executive Education is set to be launched in 2019 with both custom and open-enrollment offerings.