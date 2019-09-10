Crepe cake. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

New York: A deliveryman in New York who had access to a warehouse full of high-end cakes worth $90,000 is accused of stealing and selling them.

David Lliviganay is alleged to have stolen Lady M Confections' cakes. The company is famous for its signature Mille Crepes cake, popular with celebrities and on Instagram. The confections retail for $90 per piece.

He is said to have stolen 1,020 pastries over months, according to media reports. The man pleaded guilty to petty larceny earlier this year and is due to be sentenced later this month, but a new civil lawsuit has been filed in New York by the patisserie owners.

The lawsuit said Lliviganay took cakes from the company's freezers, between November 2018 and February 2019, and sold them to other vendors. He was caught on surveillance camera taking cakes on several occasions, according to court papers.

The company learned of it when it found the crepe cakes being resold at a discount, the lawsuit alleged. It is seeking to recover the cost of the missing cakes as well as damages, according to reports.