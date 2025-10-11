GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Malnutrition could soon affect nearly 6 million people in Haiti: study

Violence-wracked Haiti brings suffering, malnutrition to millions: UN report

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Many people in Haiti displaced by violence, like this mother and baby, struggle to find enough to eat.
Many people in Haiti displaced by violence, like this mother and baby, struggle to find enough to eat.
UNOCHA/Giles Clarke

Nearly 5.7 million people in violence-wracked Haiti are suffering from malnutrition, and that number could climb to 6 million in the coming months, according to a report released Friday by a UN-backed food security initiative.

Those roughly 5.7 million people – more than half of the impoverished Caribbean country's population – are facing high levels of acute food insecurity, defined by gaps in food consumption and the need to deplete "livelihood assets" such as livestock to acquire that food, the report said.

The report was released by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which prepares indexes measuring hunger and malnutrition around the world.

Acute food insecurity

Nearly 1.9 million are facing "emergency" acute food insecurity, characterized by the IPC as high rates of malnutrition.

These figures are similar to those released in April, with one glimmer of hope: the 8,400 Haitians deemed to be at IPC Phase 5 – catastrophic level, equal to famine -- have been recategorized due to an increase in humanitarian aid to camps for displaced persons.

But the report predicted a "deterioration" in the situation in the coming months, with 5.91 million people expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity.

Violent criminal gangs

Haiti has been ravaged by violent criminal gangs that commit murders, rapes, looting, and kidnappings against a backdrop of chronic political instability. 

The situation has sharply deteriorated since the start of 2024, when gangs forced then prime minister Ariel Henry to step down. 

The country, which has not held elections since 2016, is now run by a transitional presidential council.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Above Food secures $20M from UAE’s Aqua 1 Foundation

Above Food secures $20M from UAE’s Aqua 1 Foundation

2m read
Kuwait’s $880 million delivery market grows fast, but high commissions spark calls for reform.

Delivery apps drive up costs for restaurants, diners

2m read
Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.

What does the UN famine declaration in Gaza mean?

3m read
Palestinian women and children hold out their empty pots in front of a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East

3m read