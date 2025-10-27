Category 5 Hurricane Melissa strengthens as it heads for Jamaica

40 inches of rainfall forecast, deluge expected to bring flash flooding and landslides
Kingston: Hurricane Melissa strengthened Monday as it took aim at Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean as a top-level Category 5 storm, with forecasters predicting catastrophic flooding and urging residents to seek shelter immediately.
Melissa has been blamed for at least four deaths in Haiti and the Dominican Republic this week, as its outer bands brought heavy rains and landslides.
The storm is moving at a worryingly slow pace, meaning areas in its path could see punishing conditions for far longer than a hurricane that passes by more quickly.
The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said Melissa was packing maximum winds nearing 260 kilometers per hour.
Up to 40 inches (about a metre) of rainfall were forecast, with deluges expected to bring flash flooding and landslides to Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
“This extreme rainfall potential, owing to the slow motion, is going to create a catastrophic event here for Jamaica,” NHC Deputy Director Jamie Rhome said in a webcast briefing.
Melissa is currently moving at just five km an hour.
“You need to just be wherever you’re going to be and be ready to ride this out for several days,” Rhome said.
“Conditions will deteriorate really, really rapidly here in the next few hours. Don’t be out and about after sunset.”
A 79-year-old man was found dead in the Dominican Republic after being swept away in a stream, officials there said Saturday. A 13-year-old boy was missing.
In neighbouring Haiti, the civil protection agency reported the deaths of three people caused by storm conditions.
“You feel powerless, unable to do anything, just run away and leave everything behind,” Angelita Francisco, a 66-year-old homemaker who fled her neighbourhood in the Dominican Republic, told AFP through tears.
Floodwater had inundated her house, causing her refrigerator to float away as trash bobbed around the home.
Jamaica was expected to see deteriorating conditions from Melissa through Monday, with landfall expected early Tuesday.
“Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely” in Jamaica, the NHC warned.
Destructive winds will lead to “extensive infrastructural damage, long-lasting power and communications outages,” it added.
A storm surge of up to 13 feet (four metres) is expected along the country’s southern coastline, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, and mandatory evacuations were ordered for several coastal areas of the island nation.
Winston Moxam was hurrying to prepare his home for the coming storm, telling AFP if “I lose my roof, I lose a whole lot of things.”
He said he was particularly worried by warnings it could be worse than 1988’s Hurricane Gilbert, which left over 40 dead in Jamaica and killed hundreds more around the Caribbean and in Mexico.
The international airport in Kingston closed late Saturday, as did all seaports.
Government official Desmond McKenzie told a briefing that storm shelters had been activated across the island nation.
“There is nothing more we can do as a government but to beg and beseech persons to heed the warning - and if it will help, I will go on my knees,” he said.
“This is one bet you cannot win. You cannot bet against Melissa,” he warned.
At 0900 GMT Monday, the hurricane was located about 209km south-southwest of Kingston and 506km south-southwest of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
After passing over Jamaica, the storm was forecast to head north and cross over eastern Cuba on Tuesday night, while continuing to bring rain and heavy winds to Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
The Dominican Republic’s emergency operations centre has placed nine of 31 provinces on red alert due to risk of flash floods, rising rivers and landslides.
Melissa is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from early June to late November.
The last major hurricane to impact Jamaica was Beryl in early July 2024 - an abnormally strong storm for the time of year.
Beryl brought downpours and strong winds to Jamaica as it moved past the island’s southern coast, leaving at least four people dead.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox