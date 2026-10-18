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Major fire breaks out in Canada’s Alberta after deadly incident at military base

Strong winds fuel deadly fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright

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AFP
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Massive fire at Alberta military base claims lives, injures many
Massive fire at Alberta military base claims lives, injures many
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A major fire broke out at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta on Saturday, killing and injuring people, Canada’s defence minister said. The incident prompted a major emergency response, with hospitals reportedly overwhelmed by the number of casualties.

Strong winds drove flames beyond the base and into surrounding rural areas. Fire crews battled the blaze late into the night as wind gusts reached 100 kilometres per hour.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said officers were called shortly after 4pm on Saturday following reports of a fire in a training area.

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Hospitals overwhelmed by casualties

The number of people killed or injured was not immediately clear. Dr Warren Thirsk, an emergency physician at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital, told CBC News that hospitals across the city were receiving patients as facilities closer to the base became overwhelmed.

“This number of patients would overwhelm the city of Edmonton,” he said, describing the incident as a major disaster.

Authorities investigate

Defence Minister David McGuinty said police were investigating and described the situation as “very, very active and delicate”. Authorities were still working to establish what happened.

By 11pm, the Municipal District of Wainwright said the fire was being contained and that property and critical infrastructure were protected. No evacuation order had been issued for local residents.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described the fire as “significant and tragic”, while Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said his province was sending assistance. Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his support for those affected.

Military training base

CFB Wainwright is one of Canada’s busiest military training bases. It houses the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, which conducts battlefield exercises, and the 3rd Canadian Division Training Centre.

The fire also disrupted advance voting ahead of Monday’s referendum on whether Alberta should begin a process that could lead to independence from Canada. Elections Alberta said two polling locations, in Lloydminster and Vermilion, closed early, with ballots transported securely.

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