4 killed, 39 hospitalised in Canada military base after 'incident'

Canadian military base tragedy: Fatalities confirmed by defense minister
Four Canadian service members were killed and 39 people remained hospitalised, at least 19 in critical condition, after a fast-moving fire swept through a military training area in Alberta, officials said Sunday.
Prime Minister Mark Carney described Saturday’s disaster at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright as “one of the worst tragedies for the Forces on Canadian soil in peacetime.”
He said the families of the four service members had been notified and ordered flags on federal buildings flown at half-staff.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said some survivors suffered severe burns.
Patients were transferred to four hospitals in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer during an emergency response involving 22 ground ambulances and eight aircraft, according to CBC.
Maj. Gen. Wade Rutland said soldiers conducting training were caught by a sudden windstorm that drove flames toward them at extraordinary speed.
The fire had been burning for some time but was considered sufficiently distant and contained for training to continue, The Canadian Press reported.
When the winds intensified, the flames traveled about a kilometer in roughly 30 seconds and overwhelmed the soldiers, Rutland said. Investigators have not determined how the fire started, and establishing its cause could take weeks.
The Department of National Defence said there were no indications of terrorist activity.
Earlier reports suggesting a gas line or well had been struck during training remain unconfirmed and should not be treated as the established cause.
Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright, located about 210 kilometers (130 miles) southeast of the provincial capital Edmonton, is one of the country’s most important military bases. It houses the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre and the 3rd Canadian Division Training Centre. It’s also a training ground for army field force units based in Edmonton.
The family of Shaun Farrell, a soldier from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, identified him as one of those killed.
His mother, Patricia Farrell, announced his death on social media, according to Saskatchewan broadcaster CKOM.
Patricia Farrell asked for privacy as the family grieves.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our son, Shaun Farrell, has passed away to be with our Heavenly Father,” she wrote.
Those affected included regular-force personnel, reservists and members of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. Carney said they had come from bases across the country to train at Wainwright.gc+1
“Those we lost were training to defend Canada. To serve Canada,” Carney said. “Now Canada serves them.”
Alberta health officials said the coordinated mass-casualty response had ended and normal acute-care operations had resumed, although treatment for the injured was expected to be intensive and add pressure to the provincial health system.
No further patients were awaiting transport at Sunday’s briefing.
Wainwright is one of Canada’s busiest military training bases. Military and civilian crews fought the blaze through the night, while communities and emergency services across Alberta assisted the response.