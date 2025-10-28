GOLD/FOREX
Maduro suspends Trinidad and Tobago gas accord over US warship visit

Move in retaliation to neighboring island nation's welcoming of a US warship

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
A speedboat of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard patrols as the USS Gravely warship is seen at a distance from Port of Spain on October 26, 2025.
AFP

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday announced he had suspended an energy agreement with Trinidad and Tobago in response to the neighboring island nation's welcoming of a US warship.

Maduro announced the "immediate suspension" of the energy agreement in a televised address, accusing Trinidadian Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of transforming her nation "into an aircraft carrier of the American empire against Venezuela."

