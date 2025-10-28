Maduro suspends Trinidad and Tobago gas accord over US warship visit

Move in retaliation to neighboring island nation's welcoming of a US warship
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday announced he had suspended an energy agreement with Trinidad and Tobago in response to the neighboring island nation's welcoming of a US warship.
Maduro announced the "immediate suspension" of the energy agreement in a televised address, accusing Trinidadian Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of transforming her nation "into an aircraft carrier of the American empire against Venezuela."
