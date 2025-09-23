Macron walked 30 mins to the French embassy, stopping for selfies and greeting pedestrians
French President Emmanuel Macron ran into New York City traffic congestion while attending the United Nations General Assembly.
His car was blocked by police to allow President Donald Trump’s motorcade to pass. Officers reportedly smiled and apologised for the inconvenience.
In a widely shared video, Macron initially asked police to let him pass before the motorcade arrived:
“If you don’t see it, let me pass.”
When that failed, he reached for his phone and called Trump:
“Hey, how are you? Guess what, I am waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you. Ha!”
Unable to move by car, Macron walked approximately 30 minutes to the French embassy, accompanied by his security detail. Along the way, he paused for selfies and interacted with pedestrians, including one man who kissed him on the forehead.
Although the phone call did not immediately clear the street, Macron continued on foot to his meeting at the French consulate, where he had been scheduled for dinner with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The walk allowed Macron to continue a warm and friendly phone conversation with Trump, discussing several international issues, including the Gaza situation and talks involving Qatar, according to a French presidential official.
Despite policy disagreements—Trump has criticised Macron’s recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN—the two leaders are said to maintain a friendly personal relationship, marked by long handshakes and invitations such as Macron hosting Trump for the Notre-Dame cathedral reopening in Paris, even before Trump’s second inauguration.
Trump could only be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize if he stops the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians over Gaza, Macron said.
Speaking to BFMTV on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Macron said:
“There is only one person who could do something in the current situation – the American president.”
He added that the Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if Trump pressures Israel to halt the Gaza conflict and ensures the release of hostages held by Hamas.
Macron acknowledged that while France had recognised a Palestinian state at the UN—a move opposed by both Trump and Israel—Washington still holds the main leverage over Israel.
“Why can he (the US president) do more than us? We do not deliver arms to Israel that allow the Gaza conflict to be waged,” Macron said.
He also stressed that a Palestinian state will only be truly created when Israel formally recognises it. Macron confirmed France is prepared for any retaliatory measures, including potential actions in Jerusalem or the West Bank, saying:
“We are ready. We have planned for all possible options… we will always defend France’s interests.”
The conflict began with Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, followed by Israel’s retaliatory strikes and aid blockades on the Gaza Strip.
