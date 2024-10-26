Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, DiCaprio, who is best known for his environmental activism, expressed deep concern over recent hurricanes, which he linked to climate change.

In the video shared by DiCaprio, the actor criticized former president Donald Trump for denying climate science and withdrawing the U.S. from important environmental agreements.

"Donald Trump continues to deny the facts. He continues to deny the science. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and rolled back critical environmental protections. Now he's promised the oil and gas industry that he'll get rid of any regulation they want in exchange for a billion-dollar donation," the actor shared.

The actor also shared why he is supporting Kamala Harris.

He further praised Harris for her work on climate action and spoke on her role in passing the Inflation Reduction Act and her goals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy. We need a bold step forward ti save our economy, our planet and ourselves. That's why I'm voting for Kamala Harris. She helped lead the most significant climate action in U.S. history, including passing the Inflation Reduction Act. Under her leadership, we set ambitious targets for achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and building a green economy that not only creates jobs but also helps save our planet," he said.

"Join me in voting for Kamala Harris on Nov. 5, because we cannot afford to go backwards," DiCaprio concluded.