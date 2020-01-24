At least one person had been seen with injuries after 4:25 a.m. blast

Houston: A massive explosion ripped through a building in Houston, Texas early on Friday, shattering windows in the vicinity and heard by residents across a wide area, police and media said.

The explosion took place in Gessner Road, in the northwest of the city, Houston police said in a Twitter post.

They advised traffic to stay away from the area but did not give any word on any injuries.

ABC’s local affiliate said residents had reported broken windows and doors from the blast and said at least one person had been seen with injuries.