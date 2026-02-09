GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Landslide: Torrential rain in Colombia leaves 13 dead

Cold front increased rainfall in January by 64% compared to the historical average

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Torrential rain in Colombia triggered flooding and landslides as rain-swollen streams overflowed and inundated houses.
Torrential rain in Colombia triggered flooding and landslides as rain-swollen streams overflowed and inundated houses.
X | @Top_Disaster

Thirteen people died this week in Colombia in torrential rain that is rare for this time of year, officials said Sunday.

A cold front rushing in from the north of the Americas to the Caribbean coast of Colombia increased rainfall last month by 64 percent compared to the historical average, the national weather agency Ideam said.

Among the fatalities this week, a landslide in southwest Narino department killed seven people Friday night as a rain-swollen stream overflowed and houses were buried in mud, Narino department authorities said.

They broadcast footage of earth-moving equipment digging away at the muck as rescue teams and sniffer dogs looked for bodies.

The violent weather had already left six dead around the country, the disaster management agency UNGRD said Thursday.

Climate change is wreaking havoc with the dry and wet periods in Colombia, which has a tropical climate and no distinct seasons.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Colombian leader Gustavo Petro (left) and US President Donald Trump.

White House talks set for Trump, Colombia's Petro

3m read
Pedestrians cross the border from Venezuela to Villa del Rosario, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, two days after U.S. forces captured and removed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Santiago Saldarriaga)

Colombian ELN rebels call for a 'national accord'

2m read
Handout video grab provided by Colombia's presidency press office showing Colombia's President Gustavo Petro talking on the phone with his US counterpart Donald Trump, at Narino Palace in Bogota on January 7, 2026.

US, Colombia vow joint fight against guerrillas

2m read
Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Trump holds first call with Colombia's Petro: Ministry

1m read